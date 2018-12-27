CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police do not believe the disappearance of a UIC student who has been missing nearly two weeks was a crime, but say they are still searching for 18-year-old Shalyha Ahmad.

Ahmad is a freshman at the University of Illinois at Chicago, and friends said they last saw her on campus on Dec. 14, but no one has seen or heard from her since then.

Ahmad’s family has said she took a Blue Line train from Jefferson Park to campus on Dec. 14, and they planned to pick her up at UIC Student Center East, but she never showed.

Police on Wednesday confirmed detectives are investigating, but did not send out a missing person alert. Police said before they can send out an alert they have to confirm a timeline of when that person went missing, conduct interviews, and determine how vulnerable the missing person might be.

Thursday morning, CPD First Deputy Supt. Anthony Riccio said police believe Ahmad is safe, and that no crime was involved in her disappearance.

“We don’t believe there’s anything criminal involved in her disappearance right now,” he said.

While detectives believe Ahmad is safe, Riccio said they are still searching for her.

“It is under investigation. We don’t believe there’s anything criminal, but they are continuing to search for her. We believe that she is okay,” he said.

UIC students only learned about her disappearance Wednesday, after her family came forward begging the public for help.

“To think that someone is missing, it could be someone’s best friend. It’s a close-knit community here at UIC,” said UIC student Hassan Raza.

Community activist Andrew Holmes passed out flyers alerting students and faculty about her disappearance while asking anyone with information to come forward.

While heartbroken and confused, Ahmad’s mother is optimistic that her daughter will return.

“We are really worried about her at this point,” her mother Shetti Fatima Ahmad said. “We are hoping that she is safe wherever she is.”

Ahmad’s mother said her family checked her belongings, and nothing seemed to be missing. Her passport was still at home.

UIC students said they are just now hearing about this and never received an alert or notification from the school.

“The fact they’re not going to report a girl missing from this very school, it’s a bit shocking to me,” Raza said.

In a desperate plea, Ahmad’s mother, who is from the Philippines, directly addressed her daughter speaking her native language.

Requests for comment from UIC on how their alert system works and why no alert was sent out were not returned Wednesday.