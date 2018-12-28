  • CBS 2On Air

Filed Under:Chicago, Garfield Ridge, Missing Man, Palos Hills

CHICAGO (CBS) — An elderly man who suffers from dementia has been reported missing from the Garfield Ridge neighborhood on the South Side.

Police said 89-year-old Nicholas Bacuros, of the 5200 block of South Major Avenue, was last seen on Thursday, driving a dark gray 2011 Chevy Impala near 104th and Roberts Road in Palos Hills.

Nicholas Bacuros, 89, has been reported missing. Police said he suffers dementia, and was last seen driving in Palos Hills. (Source: Chicago Police)

Bacuros, who suffers from dementia, was wearing a light brown plaid flannel shirt and khaki pants.

Anyone who sees him should call Area Central Special Victims Unit detectives at 312-747-8380.