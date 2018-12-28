CHICAGO (CBS) — An elderly man who suffers from dementia has been reported missing from the Garfield Ridge neighborhood on the South Side.

Police said 89-year-old Nicholas Bacuros, of the 5200 block of South Major Avenue, was last seen on Thursday, driving a dark gray 2011 Chevy Impala near 104th and Roberts Road in Palos Hills.

Bacuros, who suffers from dementia, was wearing a light brown plaid flannel shirt and khaki pants.

Anyone who sees him should call Area Central Special Victims Unit detectives at 312-747-8380.