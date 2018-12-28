CHICAGO (CBS)–An allegedly intoxicated postal worker crashed his truck into a parked car and a sign in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood on Christmas Eve, according to Chicago police.

Earlis McGee, 55, of Aurora, was arrested at 7:53 p.m. on Dec. 24 and charged with aggravated DUI with a suspended license, police said. McGee was also charged with driving on a suspended license and DUI.

McGee was found in the driver’s seat of a USPS truck in the 3200 block of north Ashland Avenue, according to police. A witness told officers he saw McGee driving erratically and crashing into several garbage cans.

Police officers approached McGee’s mail truck and smelled alcohol. He allegedly failed sobriety tests.

McGee’s next court date is Dec. 31.