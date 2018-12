CHICAGO (CBS)– A fire was reported at a high rise garage in the 300 block of W. Hubbard around 1 p.m. Saturday in River North.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, one person has died and four people were transported to the hospital.

Officials say all 5 transported to the hospital were workers on the roof. The person who died is an adult male.

Orleans and Hubbard EMS Plan 2 update: There are 4 transports and 1 DOA. pic.twitter.com/lXjWRJGgJ9 — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) December 29, 2018

STILL AND BOX AND EMS PLAN 1 AT HUBBARD/ORLEANS FOR THE FIRE IN THE HIGH RISE GARAGE. CFD WILL UPDATE ASAP. — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) December 29, 2018

Orleans is closed to traffic between Grand and Wacker.