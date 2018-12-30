Chicago (CBS) — A Cook County sheriff’s officer has been arrested and charged for sexually abusing and assaulting a 14-year-old girl.
Luke Hatzipetros, 43, of the 2300 block of North Moody Avenue in Chicago’s Belmont Cragin neighborhood was arrested Saturday.
Chicago police said Hatzipetros fondled the victim inappropriately on multiple occasions.
In a statement, the Cook County Sheriff said:
Deputy Hatzipetros was de-deputized in connection with this investigation and his arrest on these charges. Our department is cooperating fully with the investigation.
Hatzipetros was charged with criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse. He is being held without bond.