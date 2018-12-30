Missing Dog Found On I-65, Reunited With Family A dog that ran from a car accident was found walking along I-65 and later reunited with her owners Sunday

Woman Targeted In Denting Scam Alerts Police At Bank Two men targeted a Chicago woman in a parking lot scam. They cornered her and she was ready to pay -- that is, until she turned the tables on them.

Where To Watch New Year's Eve Fireworks In Chicago Navy Pier has been Chicago’s go-to destination for New Year’s Eve fireworks for many years, but the Chicago River will rival Navy Pier’s fireworks show this year with a new display spanning nearly a mile-long stretch of the riverfront

Foul Smell In Wicker Park Forces Businesses To Close Links Taproom is under lock and key, "off limits" during one of its biggest times to rake in revenue all year.

From Texting To Toddlers: New Laws To Hit The Books In 2019Older kids, those who are in school, will have to participate in active shooter drills. Every school in the state, along with at least one law enforcement official, will hold an active shooter drill once a year that, according to SB2350 "addresses an active threat or an active shooter within a school building."