CHICAGO (CBS)– A group of teenagers attacked three people waiting on the CTA Red Line platform around 8 p.m. Saturday, according to Chicago police.

Two men ages 28 and 26 as well as a 29-year-old woman, told police the teenagers started kicking and punching them.

The victims suffered bruising and lacerations to the face and body.

This incident occurred on at the CTA Red Line station on the 0 to 100 block of East Chicago Avenue.

No one is in custody, but the offenders were described by police as a group of male black teenagers.