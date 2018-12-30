Chicago (CBS) — Terrell Webster was killed Saturday in a high-rise parking garage fire in River North. The 47-year-old father of four was among several roofers working at a 10-story parking garage at Hubbard and Orleans when a fire broke out in the penthouse elevator area of the structure.
Four other workers were taken to area hospitals in critical condition.
Webster’s mother says her son will be remembered for being a hard-working family man.
The cause of the fire is still not known.