Chicago (CBS) — Terrell Webster was killed Saturday in a high-rise parking garage fire in River North. The 47-year-old father of four was among several roofers working at a 10-story parking garage at Hubbard and Orleans when a fire broke out in the penthouse elevator area of the structure.

RELATED 1 Dead, 4 Injured After Fire In River North High Rise Garage

Four other workers were taken to area hospitals in critical condition.

Webster’s mother says her son will be remembered for being a hard-working family man.

The cause of the fire is still not known.