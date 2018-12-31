CHICAGO (CBS) — The band got back together in south Florida this weekend, as the Chicago Cubs celebrated first baseman Anthony Rizzo’s wedding.

Rizzo tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Emily Vakos, and shared a photo of the happy couple on social media.

Thank you to everyone for all the well wishes, it was a magical day. Happy New Year from The Rizzo’s. 🥂🍾 pic.twitter.com/YzLpaWo9O2 — Anthony Rizzo (@ARizzo44) December 31, 2018

Country music star Brett Eldredge performed for their first dance together.

Some of Rizzo’s former teammates also joined him at the wedding, including David Ross and Dexter Fowler, whose daughter was the flower girl.

Rizzo thanked everyone on his Twitter and Instagram accounts, calling Vakos “the most amazing wife.”

The two were engaged in June 2017. Rizzo proposed on a cruise on Lake Michigan, calling himself the “luckiest guy in the world.”