CHICAGO (CBS)– Transportation services will be offering discounted rides to help promote safe travel on New Years Eve.

Miller Lite is partnering with CTA and Uber.

CTA train and bus rides will be free for all routes starting at 10 p.m. on Monday, December 31. until 4 a.m.

Uber will offer $10 off one Chicago trip to the first 4,000 riders from 7 a.m. Dec. 31 through 6 a.m. Jan. 1 with the code MLNYE18.

Lyft is partnering with Jack Daniels to offer discounted rides on New Year’s Even with the code JDNYE18.