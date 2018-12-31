CHICAGO (CBS) — The rain is relentless for New Year’s Eve partygoers, but that isn’t stopping people from celebrating the holiday and coming out to see the fireworks.

For some the driving rain did little to dampen the spirit of the New Year. The chilling winds knocked down signs and shook shrubs in the process.

But many look forward to a clean slate in 2019.

Weather forced many to wait inside at Navy Pier rather than reserve a spot to watch the fireworks over the lake.

“My daughter said I can’t feel my face now,” one person said.

“I feel like I’m in the North Pole,” another said.

About 75,000 people will watch the layers of light above, wearing more than a few layers in the process.

Thousands of people will find comfort inside, welcoming in the New Year with a DJ and tunes.