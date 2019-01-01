Chicago (CBS) — Catholic bishops from around the United States will gather in Chicago’s north suburbs Wednesday to reflect on the church sex abuse crisis.

The seven-day retreat at Mundelein Seminary will be attended by 300 bishops and will include prayer and spiritual lectures.

Pope Francis convened the gathering in the wake of the clergy sex abuse scandal.

However, the Archdiocese of Chicago says one thing that won’t be discussed is a recent state attorney general’s report, claiming the church hid more than 500 alleged cases of priest sex abuse in Illinois.