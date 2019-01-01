  • CBS 2On Air

By Vi Nguyen
CHICAGO (CBS)-– Just two minutes into the new year, police recovered their first illegal gun of 2019 during a traffic stop.

Police say the tactical team in the Third District recovered the illegal gun.

Officers noticed a double parked car and told everyone in vehicle to stay inside. A man with the illegal gun jumped out of the car and led police on a foot chase.

Chicago Police took Darrell Rashawn Rhyme, 23, into custody. It was later discovered Rhyme had a history with police and was charged with an armed criminal offence in June. According to police, he has dozens of arrests and 5 convictions.

Darell Rhyme 23 e1546360335614 Police Recover First Illegal Gun of The Year 2 Minutes Into 2019

23 year-old Darrell Rashawn Rhyme, Credit: CPD

According to Johnson, the gun was a Smith and Wesson 9 millimeter that was reported stolen out of Decatur, Illinois last December.

Johnson says his department recovered 9,600 weapons last year.

“I wish it wasn’t like that but it is, you know, so we have to deal with it until we get this illegal guns situation under control in the city,” he said.