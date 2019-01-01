CHICAGO (CBS)-– Just two minutes into the new year, police recovered their first illegal gun of 2019 during a traffic stop.

Police say the tactical team in the Third District recovered the illegal gun.

Officers noticed a double parked car and told everyone in vehicle to stay inside. A man with the illegal gun jumped out of the car and led police on a foot chase.

Chicago Police took Darrell Rashawn Rhyme, 23, into custody. It was later discovered Rhyme had a history with police and was charged with an armed criminal offence in June. According to police, he has dozens of arrests and 5 convictions.

According to Johnson, the gun was a Smith and Wesson 9 millimeter that was reported stolen out of Decatur, Illinois last December.

Johnson says his department recovered 9,600 weapons last year.

“I wish it wasn’t like that but it is, you know, so we have to deal with it until we get this illegal guns situation under control in the city,” he said.