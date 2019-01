Chicago (CBS)– Chicago police released photos of several teenagers, who they say were responsible for last weekend’s chaos on the red line.

The victims suffered bruising and lacerations to the face and body.

This incident occurred on at the CTA Red Line station on the 0 to 100 block of East Chicago Avenue.

The mob action led Water Tower Place to close early.

Mob action was also reported on the Mag Mile and at the McDonald’s on State and Chicago.