CHICAGO (CBS)– Police are looking for a suspicious person who was spotted right before a fire broke out in the Ukrainian Village at 3:15 a.m. Tuesday.

A fire started on the first floor of a building and spread to three apartments, displacing all residents on Hoyne near Augusta.

Tenants believe the fire was started by someone in the building and fire crews this morning told CBS2 they were searching for a “suspicious person.” This afternoon the Chicago Fire Department did not have an update.

Tenants tell CBS2 they believe the fire was started by a tenant who has just been evicted.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Officials say all residents have been reported safe.