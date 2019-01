CHICAGO (CBS)– David Lakoskey and Kristina Skare were 2019’s first marriage of the year.

They were already outside the Cook County vital records office when it opened earlier Wednesday morning.

The couple signed their wedding license and then headed to the office of County Clerk Karen Yarbrough for the ceremony.

They had all the proper paperwork, but didn’t have rings.

Yarbrough didn’t skip a beat, vows were exchanged and the rest is history.