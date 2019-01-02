CHICAGO (CBS)--A Chicago man has been arrested in connection with a stolen vehicle, according to Chicago police.

Christopher Ross, 22, of Chatham, was charged with a felony count of possession of a stolen vehicle.

Chicago Police said Ross was arrested Jan. 1 at 3:30 a.m. on the 11200 block of South St. Lawrence, in the Pullman neighborhood, after he was allegedly found in possession of a car key to a stolen vehicle.

Police said they were investigating whether the vehicle was connected to one or more armed robberies reported in South Chicago and Gresham.

Ross is scheduled to appear in bond court on Jan. 2.