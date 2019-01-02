  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)–A man from northwest suburban Round Lake has been charged with murder in the death of his wife, who was discovered on New Year’s Eve.

The Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office on Jan. 2 charged James A. Ruman, 52, with first degree murder.

James Ruman

(Lake County Sheriff’s Department)

Sheriff’s Deputies were called to Ruman’s home around 4 a.m. on Dec. 31, and found his wife, Despina Ruman, 47, deceased.

Police said Ruman had allegedly strangled her and waited a “significant amount of time” before contacting authorities.

An autopsy is scheduled for later today, according to police.

 