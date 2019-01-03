CHICAGO (CBS) — One person was in custody Thursday morning, after trying to run over an Elmwood Park police officer, and leading them on a chase that ended on the Northwest Side of Chicago.

An Elmwood Park police officer opened fire three times when the suspect tried to run over them with his car during a felony stop at Harlem and Grand overnight.

Police Chief Frank Fagiano said the car was wanted for fleeing police in Franklin Park.

One witness captured the moments when the gunshots were fired. Tim Nutter heard at least one gunshot, and ducked for cover in his car.

Police said, from there, the suspect took off in his car, and headed to the intersection of Harlem and Belmont in Chicago, where he smashed his car into a pole and park bench as he was trying to turn. The chase came to an end around the corner at Nottingham and Barry.

The suspect was arrested, and charges were pending Thursday morning.