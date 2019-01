CHICAGO (CBS) — A Homeland Security officer was injured, when a teen driver struck his vehicle Thursday morning in the West Elsdon neighborhood.

Police said an 18-year-old driver struck a Homeland Security vehicle around 6:15 a.m. at the intersection of 57th and Hamlin.

The Homeland Security officer was taken to the hospital with shoulder pain.

The 18-year-old driver responsible for the crash was arrested, according to police.

Further details were not immediately available Thursday morning.