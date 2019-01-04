CHICAGO (CBS) — Derrick Young is back, and he’s cancer-free. The CBS 2 traffic reporter has been off the air for a few months, after he was diagnosed with prostate cancer last year.

“I’m happy to say that I am completely cancer-free at this point,” Derrick said after returning to the CBS 2 Morning News on Friday.

After taking a break in November, Young had surgery to remove the cancer, and his doctors informed him in December he was cancer-free.

On Friday, he was back on the job.

“I feel great, but I mean internally I’m still healing. So still dealing with that healing element, and that takes time when you have an organ taken out of your body,” he said.

While he was undergoing his cancer treatment, Derrick’s friends printed out #DYSTRONG bracelets to help lift his spirits.

“This was one of the best days of my life, because I was in a really down point of my life, and they came over, and this was their show of support. So my friends, my card-playing crew put those together, and my family all wears them,” he said.

Derrick turned 50 last year, and went to the doctor for a check-up. That’s when he found out he had prostate cancer.

That’s why he’s encouraging other men to get checked out, and learn more about prostate cancer.

Men at average risk for prostate cancer should start getting screenings at age 50. Those at higher risk should start the discussion at age 40 or 45.