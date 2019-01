CHICAGO (CBS) — An 86-year-old man was killed Friday night in a hit-and-run in Morton Grove, according to police.

Around 5 p.m. Morton Grove police responded to Shermer and Greenwood where the man had been hit while trying to cross the street.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are looking for information from anyone who was in the area between 5 p.m. and 5:20 p.m. and may have witnessed the incident.

If you have information call the Morton Grove Police Department at (847)470-5200.