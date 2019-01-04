CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are looking for a man who stole a donation box for St. Jude Children’s hospital at a pizza restaurant in Merrillville, Indiana.

Wednesday around 4:45 p.m. a man walked in and took the donation box from the Domino’s on Broadway in Merillville, Indiana, according to Merillville Police.

The man came in and took the box that many customers have been using to donate all season, a post from the store says.

The man is described as black, about 6 feet tall, wearing a black letterman type jacket with an “A” on the left chest. He left in a gray Buick sedan with a plate laying down on the rear window, police say.

Police are looking at video footage to identify the man and the vehicle’s license plate.

If you have any information you are asked to call Merrillville police at (219)769-3531 or email aellis@merillville.in.gov.