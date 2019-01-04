  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 2 News at 5:00PM
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS 2 News at 6:00PM
    6:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Dominos, Indiana, Merrillville, Merrillville Police, St. Jude's Children's Hospital

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are looking for a man who stole a donation box for St. Jude Children’s hospital at a pizza restaurant in Merrillville, Indiana.

st. judes theft suspect Man Steals Dominos St. Jude Childrens Hospital Donation Box

Merrilleville police are looking for this man, who they say stole a donation box for St. Jude Children’s Hospital from a Domino’s in Merrillville, Indiana. (Credit: Merrillveville PD)

Wednesday around 4:45 p.m. a man walked in and took the donation box from the Domino’s on Broadway in Merillville, Indiana, according to Merillville Police.

The man came in and took the box that many customers have been using to donate all season, a post from the store says.

The man is described as black, about 6 feet tall, wearing a black letterman type jacket with an “A” on the left chest. He left in a gray Buick sedan with a plate laying down on the rear window, police say.

Police are looking at video footage to identify the man and the vehicle’s license plate.

If you have any information you are asked to call Merrillville police at (219)769-3531 or email aellis@merillville.in.gov.

 