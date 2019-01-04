CHICAGO (AP) — Victor Oladipo made a 3-pointer from just above the top of the arc with 0.3 seconds left in overtime to give the Indiana Pacers their sixth straight victory, 119-116 over the Chicago Bulls on Friday night.

Oladipo had 36 points and seven rebounds, and Domantas Sabonis added 23 points and 12 rebounds in the first game of a five-game trip.

Chicago’s Zach LaVine hit a 3-pointer from the corner, but after time ran out in the extra period.

LaVine led Chicago with 31 points. He made two 3-pointers in the closing moments of regulation to tie it at 105 and send it overtime. He hit the first 3 with 17.3 seconds left from outside the left side of the arc, then knotted it with 3.9 seconds remaining from almost the same spot.

Indiana’s Thaddeus Young had 16 points, including several key baskets down the stretch in the fourth quarter, to help the Pacers overcame an early 12-point deficit.

Lauri Markkanen had 27 points, and Kris Dunn had 16 points and 17 assists for Chicago.

Chicago led 78-75 heading into the fourth quarter, but Indiana grabbed a six-point lead with 1:12 left when Sabonis hit a pair of free throws. LaVine then tied it.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.