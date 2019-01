CHICAGO (AP) — A firefighter has been injured in a blaze at a high-rise construction site in downtown Chicago.

Chicago Fire media affairs says firefighters were called to a fire just before 6 a.m. Saturday at the Vista Tower site on East Wacker Drive. The fire was contained to a basement office.

Update S&B 363 E. Wacker struck out. 80 sty unoccupied high rise. Fire contained to basement office. One (1) injured FF transported to NWH green. Companies picking up. 4-1-8 — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) January 5, 2019

A spokesman for the Chicago Fire Department says one firefighter suffered an injury to the lower body. The firefighter was taken to a hospital in good condition.

S&B 363 E. Wacker. Fire is out, 40 sty high rise under construction not occupied, Fire was in basement. Mechanical ventilation in progress. 4-1-8. pic.twitter.com/JpuaisZfXu — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) January 5, 2019

The department says the building was unoccupied at the time, and the fire was extinguished by 7 a.m. The Chicago Sun-Times reports the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Vista Tower will be the third tallest building in Chicago at 101 stories when it is completed, expected to occur in 2020.

