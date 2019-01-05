CHICAGO (CBS)– A Civilian Office of Police Accountability employee has been charged with two felonies, disorderly conduct and official misconduct, for sending a false mass shooting threat.

Police say Alison Yohanna, 35, from Buena Park, “knowingly sent a false email to the Inspector General’s Office stating that another current COPA employee would be conducting a mass shooting at the COPA offices.”

The 35-year-old turned herself into police on Jan. 3.

Police are still investigating this incident.