Chicago (CBS) — The Chicago Police Department says it’s closing out the first week of 2019 with more officers on the streets.

Nearly 100 new officers were deployed to districts across the city. The officers will serve in 11 districts on the North, South and West Sides.

CPD says it’s added more than 1100 officers in the past two years.

The department also says the city has experienced an overall drop in crime including murders, robberies, car thefts and burglaries.

Shootings are down 33 percent since 2016. Robberies are down 19 percent in the same time period. Six of the 22 police districts have seen the fewest number of car thefts in 18 years. Burglaries are also at an 18-year low.