CHICAGO (CBS)– Guadalupe Ponce, 77, has been reported missing from the Gage Park neighborhood, according to police.

Ponce was last seen in the 5100 block of S. Mozart Street wearing a light blue jacket.

Police describe Ponce as 5-foot 6-inches tall with green eyes and gray hair. If located, police say ponce may appear to be in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Area Central Detectives at 312-747-8380.