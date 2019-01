CHICAGO (CBS)– A 5-year-old boy is now in the intensive care unit after falling into a pool at the Bolingbrook Holiday Inn, according to police.

Bolingbrook police say the juvenile was under water for a short time before he was discovered.

A nurse and an off-duty officer on the scene pulled the child out of the water and began CPR until paramedics arrived.

The child regained consciousness and was transported to a local hospital.