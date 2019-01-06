Chicago (CBS) — Chicago police have issued an alert following two carjackings on Chicago’s West Side.

In both incidents, a pizza delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint by three offenders.

The first incident occurred on Dec. 31 around 5:20 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Fillmore Street.

The second incident occurred on Jan. 1 around 8:35 p.m. in the 4400 block of West Adams Street.

The three suspects are described as black males between 18 and 25 years old. Two are about 5 foot 9 inches tall and weigh about 160 pounds. One of them was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and carrying a black gun. The third suspect is about 6 feet tall and weighs about 175 pounds.