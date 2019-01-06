CHICAGO (CBS)– One driver died after a traffic crash on I-57 Sunday just before 3 a.m., according to Illinois State Police.

The driver of a 2013 Red Dodge, travelling southbound just north of Flossmoor Road, rear-ended a truck tractor semi-trailer that was stopped in traffic.

According to police, the driver of the SUV was confirmed dead on the scene due to “extent of injury.”

All lanes were re-opened at 8 a.m.

Police say at this time, the use of drugs or alcohol are not suspected to be a factor. This incident is still under investigation.