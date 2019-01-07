CHICAGO (CBS)–Chicagoans can’t escape the pain of the Bears’ heartbreaking loss on Sunday, but the approach of outdoor show season offers a chance to escape to a warmer mindset by checking out what the outdoor living industry has to offer this year.

This week, the Chicago Boat, RV and Sail Show opens at McCormick Place on Wednesday.

The event, touted as the midwest’s largest indoor boat show, runs through Sunday, and will showcase hundreds of yachts, powerboats, sailboats and other watercraft, according to the show’s organizers.

A 52-foot yacht will highlight called the ‘Carver 52 Command Bridge’ will highlight the show, along with the latest in eco-friendly boating technology.

Other outdoor-centric shows kicking off this week include the All-Canada Show at Pheasant Run in St. Charles, the Lake Home and Cabin Show at the Schaumburg Convention Center and the Chicago Travel and Adventure Show at Rosemont’s Stephens Convention Center.