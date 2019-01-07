CHICAGO (CBS)–A 22-year-old man was killed after being struck by a vehicle near 87th and the Dan Ryan, Monday afternoon.

In the 100 block of West 87th Street around 3 p.m., the male victim was working on a green Honda Accord when the offender, who was driving a black Ford pickup truck, struck and killed him, according to Chicago police.

Police say the two knew each other.

The driver tried to flee in the pickup truck but was later apprehended by police and is in custody.

Charges are pending.

This story is developing.