CHICAGO (CBS)– A Buffalo Grove liquor store sold a winning “Lucky Day Lotto” ticket worth $650,000 in the Jan. 6 drawing, according to Illinois Lottery officials.

If you purchased a ticket at BG Liquor, located at 223 W. Dundee Rd., this could be your lucky day.

The jackpot-winning lotto ticket matched all five numbers, 03-07-11-19-35.

“The Illinois Lottery urges the lucky winner to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place until they visit one of the Lottery’s five Prize Centers in Chicago, Des Plaines, Rockford, Springfield or Fairview Heights,” officials stated in a press release.

Winning ticket holders have one year from the original drawing date to claim their prize.