CHICAGO (CBS) — Months after a state watchdog cleared him of sexual harassment allegations that prompted him to give up a leadership position in the Illinois House, state Rep. Lou Lang has resigned from the legislature to take a job with a lobbying and consulting firm.

Lang, a Democrat from Skokie, had been a state lawmaker since July 1987. He will become a partner at Advantage Government Strategies, a consulting and lobbying group started by Nancy Kimme, former chief of staff to late Illinois State Comptroller Judy Baar Topinka.

“One enduring feature of any legislative career in Springfield is transition – entering and leaving the legislature. For me, I too will be part of this year’s transition,” Lang said in a statement. “I was both flattered and intrigued at the idea of building upon Nancy’s already acknowledged professional success and creating an even more influential, bi-partisan government affairs firm.”

Lang stepped down as deputy majority leader and resigned from the Legislative Ethics Commission last summer, after medical marijuana advocate Maryann Loncar accused him of sexually harassing and intimidating her.

In September, legislative Inspector General Julie Porter cleared Lang, stating there was insufficient proof that he harassed or intimidated Maryann Loncar. Porter noted at the time that Loncar did not cooperate with the investigation.

Lang ran unopposed in last November’s election, and was elected to a 17th term in the Illinois House. Democratic committeemen from his district will appoint a successor to serve his upcoming term.