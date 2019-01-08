CHICAGO (CBS) — A man has been charged with breaking into a Lakview home on Monday, and resisting arrest when police caught him still inside.

Mishawn Fields, 23, has been charged with one felony count of burglary, and one misdemeanor counto f resisting police.

Police said officers responded to a burglary in progress around 4:30 a.m. Monday at a home in the 900 block of West Fletcher. A woman at the home told police the burglar had stolen her iPhone and was still inside.

Officers confronted Fields inside the home, and he ran out a different door, but ran into an officer outside the home. The officer pinned him against a bannister, but Fields tried to pull away.

Other officers helped subdue Fields, and arrested him outside the home.

The woman inside the home was not hurt.

Fields was due to appear for a bond hearing Tuesday afternoon at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.