CHICAGO (CBS) — Discount clothing store Marshalls announced it is packing up and moving out of two South Side locations.

One location already lost its Target store.

Signs are already up in the Back of the Yards store saying it will be closed as of Saturday. The Morgan Park location, which was housed in the same location as Target, will also close its doors.

In all, 100 employees will either be laid off or relocated to other stores. Marshalls released a statement regarding the closings.

“While we are always assessing and reviewing our real estate strategies, the decision to close any store is one we make with thoughtful consideration.”

Alderman Raymond Lopez of the 15th Ward, which includes the Back of the Yards location, said he’ll continue to fight for other economic opportunities for the neighborhood.