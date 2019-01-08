CHICAGO (CBS) — Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx is asking possible victims of sexual assault or domestic violence by R. Kelly to come forward in order to open an investigation into the singer-songwriter.

In a press conference Tuesday, Foxx addressed allegations against R. Kelly following the recent Lifetime docuseries Surviving R. Kelly, calling the allegations “deeply, deeply disturbing.”

This comes after reports that a criminal complaint was opened against Kelly in Georgia because of the interviews featured in the docuseries.

“I’m here today to encourage victims of sexual assault or domestic violence related to these allegations to please get in touch with our office,” Foxx said. “In order to have an investigation … we have to have victims and witnesses who are willing to come forth with whatever information that they have.”

Foxx says if victims who want to report violence related to the allegations can call their local law enforcement office or contact the Cook County Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence Unit at (773)674-6492.

Foxx says she has seen some of the docuseries.

“I was sickened,” she said. “I was sickened by the allegations. I was sickened as a survivor. I was sickened as a mother. I’m sickened as a prosecutor.

Foxx’s office has not had any contact with officials in Fulton County, Georgia, where Kelly is being investigated.

When asked if there is an investigation taking place in Cook County, Foxx said, “I have been in contact with those who have information related to claims here in Cook County.”

She says she has been in contact with two concerned families of people who have had contact with Kelly in Cook County in the last couple of years. Foxx says some of those relatives are looking for their loved ones. She has not, however, been in touch with Kelly.

The singer has a number of alleged offences from 1994 through 2018. In April a woman filed a complaint with the Dallas Police Department against Kelly for failure to disclose a sexually transmitted disease, and she accuses him of sexual battery.

Kelly has denied all of the allegations against him.