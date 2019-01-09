SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois state Capitol will be awash in flowers, family members and well-wishers as the Legislature begins a new session.

Members of the House and Senate will be inaugurated Wednesday as part of the 101st General Assembly.

Both chambers will be sworn in at noon. Secretary of State Jesse White will preside over House ceremonies at the University of Illinois Springfield.

Members are expected to elect Chicago Democrat Michael Madigan to a 19th term as speaker. Democrats have a 74-44 majority in the House.

Gov. Bruce Rauner will convene the new Senate at the Capitol before members take an expected vote to elect Chicago Democrat John Cullerton president to a 9th term. Cullerton leads 40 Democrats to 19 Republicans.

The current Senate will convene Wednesday morning to consider final legislation.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.