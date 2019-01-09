Chicago (CBS) — In an alley off Fullerton near Halsted, police say a 19-year-old student, walking around 8 p.m. Tuesday, was ordered into a car at gunpoint. He was taken to another location and robbed but escaped unharmed.

DePaul students say unfortunately they’re not surprised.

“I have pepper spray on my lanyard that I keep with me all the time just in case,” Gianna DeTomaso said.

Others, like Alyssa Garcia, said they avoid alleys at all costs.

“I never go down alleys by myself,” Garcia said.

And with good reason.

Chicago police data shows of the more than 9,500 robberies last year, 689 of them were in alleys.

While 40 occurred between midnight and 1 a.m., there’s actually a spike between 3 and 6 p.m. with the highest number occurring between 5 and 6 p.m. as people came home from work.

Many students we talked to say they’re never more careful than near an alley.

Police have not released any updates.