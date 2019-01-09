CHICAGO (CBS) — A teen shot and killed by a woman he was trying to rob was no stranger to police.

Laavion Goings, 19, died Tuesday near 103rd and Wallace in Fernwood.

Surveillance video shows a woman waiting at a bus stop. When he told her he was about to rob her, she pulled out a gun and shot him in the neck.

She had a valid concealed carry license.

Police say Goings was charged last summer for attacking a police sergeant and another officer during a narcotics raid in Englewood.

Those charges were later dropped.