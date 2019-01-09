CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — Officials in a county in northwestern Indiana are widening a ban on the discharge of firearms in parts of the county despite protests from gun owners.

The Lake County Council voted 5-2 on Tuesday to amend its ban on shooting near neighboring homes, enlarging the exclusion zone to 700 feet (213 meters) in unincorporated county areas.

The council said the zone wouldn’t apply to hunters during hunting season and it wouldn’t apply if gun owners get signed permission from their neighbors.

More than 150 people turned out in opposition to tighter restrictions and booed following the first of several votes on the proposed changes. Some say it would unfairly affect residents in the southern portion of the county who previously could conduct target practice on certain land.

