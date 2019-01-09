  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00AM
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Crime, Gary, Indiana, Murder, shooting, Texas

GARY, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say the suspect in the New Year’s Eve 2017 shooting death of a woman in Texas has been captured in northwestern Indiana.

The U.S. Marshals’ Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force says it took 52-year-old Dwight Patrick Scott into custody Tuesday in Gary following a tip he was at a home there.

dwight patrick scott Suspect In 2017 Texas Slaying Arrested In Gary, Indiana

Dwight Patrick Scott, 52, was arrested in Gary, Indiana, on Jan. 9, 2019, in connection with the 2017 murder of Tracy Lynn Reedy in Kilgore, Texas. (Source: Facebook/Kilgore Police Department)

An arrest warrant for Scott was signed by a Texas judge in January 2018 that included a charge of murder in the death of 50-year-old Tracy Lynn Reedy. Authorities have said they had lived together in Kilgore, Texas, and she was shot during an argument outside her apartment.

Authorities in Indiana had earlier been looking for Scott, since he was believed to have ties to the Gary area. Scott is jailed and likely will be extradited to Texas.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)