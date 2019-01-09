CHICAGO (CBS)–CBS 2 cameras caught a big oops on Lower Wabash around lunchtime.

A Steinhafels Furniture truck was gingerly driving south toward Hubbard.

As it got closer to the intersection of Wabash and Hubbard–boom! The top of the truck and the overpass made contact.

Despite the big logo on the back of the truck reading “You can’t make a mistake,” this driver clearly did.

Debris rained down to the pavement below.

The truck continued to turn east on Hubbard, and the sound of scraping metal and falling gunk continued.

The driver went a couple hundred feet more and stopped for a few minutes.

Then the truck took off.

Left behind, debris that cars ran over.

Steinhafels tells us its drivers reported the incident to dispatch.

But because there were no injuries the drivers left.

The furniture company also tells us it reported the incident to the city.

The Chicago Department of Transportation tells CBS 2 it plans to send inspectors to the scene to inspect the overpass.