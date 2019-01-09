CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago areas could see slight snow showers and a temperature increase by the end of the week.

CBS 2 Meteorologist Megan Glaros says clouds will increase Wednesday with a high of 24 degrees. Some areas may experience temperatures that feel like single digits.

By the end of the week, temperatures will climb to 30 degrees and later 40 degrees.

Glaros says the temperature will rise to 33 degrees by Friday with a chance of morning snow showers Saturday.

By Monday and Tuesday the temperature is expected to rise to 40 degrees, which Glaros says is above average for this time of year.