CHICAGO (CBS) — Former Illinois State Rep. Nick Sauer is expected to surrender to Lake County authorities on Thursday, a day after he was indicted on “revenge porn” charges.

Sauer, a Republican who represented the 51st District, was charged with 12 counts of non-consensual dissemination of private sexual images, involving two victims.

A warrant has been issued for Sauer’s arrest, but Lake County authorities were waiting for him to turn himself in to the sheriff’s office, which could happen sometime Thursday afternoon.

Once considered a rising star within the Illinois Republican Party, Sauer resigned from the Illinois House last August, after his ex-girlfriend, Kate Kelly, filed a complaint with the Legislative Inspector General, accusing Sauer of creating a fake Instagram account, and sharing nude photos of her with other men.

Sauer allegedly lured the men into thinking they were chatting with Kelly, and coerced them into “engaging in graphic conversations of a sexual nature.”

The inspector general’s office contacted the Lake County State’s Attorney’s office about possible criminal activities, and a grand jury returned an indictment on Wednesday.

Sauer was in his first term in the Illinois House when he resigned, and was a member of the House Sexual Discrimination and Harassment Task Force.

The former lawmaker could face up to 3 years in prison for each of the 12 felony counts he faces, if convicted.