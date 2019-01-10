CHICAGO (CBS) — As Bruce Rauner exits after his final week as the governor of Illinois, a new poll puts him near the bottom in terms of popularity for American governors.

According to Morning Consult’s Quarterly Governor Approval Rankings, Rauner ranks in the “Bottom 10 Governors” listing with a 60 percent disapproval rating, a 25 percent approval rating and 15 percent undecided with a one percent margin of error.

The survey came from more than 416,000 registered voters across the United States.

“The bottom 10 of the rankings consisted mostly of governors who were set for the exits this month,” said Cameron Easley, Editor of Morning Consult. Morning Consult polling reported the surveys were taken between October 1 and December 31, 2018 for the Q4 2018 Governor Approval Rankings.

Ahead of Rauner at the bottom is Governor Dan Malloy (D-CT) with 69 percent of those polled disapproving of his job. At the top on the bottom is Mary Fallin (R-OK) who has a 72 percent disapproval rating.

On the opposite end coming in at number one at the “Top 10 Governors” is Charlie Baker. The Massachusetts Republican has a 72 percent approval rating.