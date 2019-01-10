CHICAGO (CBS) — One to three inches of snow is coming to the Chicago area late Friday night, likely after midnight, and will last through most of the day on Saturday. It should taper off Saturday evening.

Temperatures may hover at or above the freezing mark on Saturday, so some rain could mix in with the snow.

A dry wind will slow the start of the event, initially keeping snow from reaching the ground due to the dry air.

The three-inch totals are expected south of I-80.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a high of 31.