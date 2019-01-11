CHICAGO (CBS) — A north suburban man wanted for sexually abusing a young relative has been arrested in Wisconsin, and is awaiting extradition back to Illinois.

Lake County Sheriff’s officials said 39-year-old Steven Klubertanz, of Ingleside, was wanted on an arrest warrant charging him with four felony counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. He was arrested at a relative’s home on Wednesday in Lyndon Station, Wis., about 60 miles north of Madison.

Police said they were told in August that Klubertanz had been “making sexual advances toward a juvenile family member.” After launching an investigation, Lake County Sheriff’s detectives determined he had sexually abused the child at their Ingleside home several times from June 2017 through December 2017.

An arrest warrant for Klubertanz was issued last week, and sheriff’s deputies found out he was likely hiding with family in Wisconsin. He was arrested without incident on Wednesday.

Police said Klubertanz is being held at the Juneau County Jail in Wisconsin, awaiting extradition hearings to return him to Lake County.