Chicago (CBS) — Chicago police have issued a community alert following a series of armed robberies in the Washington Heights and Auburn Gresham neighborhoods over the past month.

In the incidents, two men approached victims who were alone, showed a handgun and then robbed the victims of wallets, cell phones and cash.

The robberies occurred in the following locations:

Dec. 8 around 1 a.m. in the 8900 block of South Morgan Street

Dec. 16 around 5 p.m. in the 8700 block of South Aberdeen Street

Dec. 20 around 6 p.m. in the 9100 block of South May Street

Dec. 28 around 7:45 p.m. in the 8800 block of South Racine Avenue

Jan. 5 around 9:30 p.m. in the 9000 block of South Aberdeen Street

The suspects were described as two African-American males between 18 and 25 years old.

One suspect’s hair was in dreadlocks while the other had short hair.

Both suspects were wearing dark clothing and carrying handguns.