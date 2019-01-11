  • CBS 2On Air

Chicago (CBS) — Aurora police are searching for Rakiya Haynes, 18, who was last seen Jan. 4 in Chicago’s Beverly neighborhood.

49250868 2029707603761643 5819913297213784064 n Rakiya Haynes, 18, Missing From Aurora

(Credit: Aurora Police Department)

Police say she was last seen in the 1200 block of West 95th Place.

She is described as 5 foot 4 inches and weighs 213 pounds.

Information from her cell phone indicates it is still on the South Side of Chicago. Police say Rakiya could be being held against her will.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Aurora Police Department Investigations Division at 630-256-5500.